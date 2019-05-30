Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Frances Taylor Bissette. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - Jeannette Frances Taylor Bissette, 84, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1934 in Nash County to the late Reverend J. Albert and Mamie Worrell Taylor. She was the oldest of 11 children. Jeannette graduated from Cooper's High School in 1953, and married Jack Bissette on October 7, 1954. She is preceded in death by her brother, Tommy Taylor; sister, Becky Perry and her husband Herman and brother-in-law, Steve Schrader.



She is survived by her husband, Jack Bissette; sons, Andre and wife Carey, and Mike and wife Marsha; granddaughters, Sarah Bissette Batchelor and husband Jared, and Michelle Bissette St. Cyr and husband Mike; great grandchildren, Morgan and Brantley Batchelor, and Logan St. Cyr; sisters, Geneva Schrader, Amelia Hunt and husband Franklin, Florence Johnson and husband Charles, Rachel Skinner and husband Mitchell, Lois Williams and husband Donnie; brothers, Tim Taylor and wife Liz, Sam Taylor and wife Sheila, Phillip Taylor and special friend Jeanine Hendershot; and sister-in-law, Merle Taylor.



A special thank you to Jeannette's caretakers Jeanine Hendershot, Patsy Pittman, and the staff at Rocky Mount Rehabilitation Center.



Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am. with Rev. Eddie Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Elm City.



