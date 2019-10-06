Rocky Mount Telegram

Jeannie Ann Lankford

Service Information
Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC
27856
(252)-459-0001
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Cornerstone Funeral Home
1052 South First Street
Nashville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Flora Funeral Service
665 S MAIN ST
Rocky Mount, VA
View Map
Obituary
Jeannie Ann Lankford

ROCKY MOUNT - Jeannie Ann Lankford, 59, passed away October 4, 2019. She was born in Franklin County, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy D. Lankford and her Yorkie Companion of 14 years, Casey.

Jeannie leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Ronnie D. Thompson and Betty S. Thompson; brothers, RD Thompson Jr., Lonnie A. Thompson (Shannon); sister, Teresa T. Burton (Randy); nephew, Chris Burton; special "family" Margaret and Wayne Suits.

A visitation will be held at 2:00pm-3:30pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held at 2:00pm-3:30pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Lankford family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
