Jeannie Ann Lankford
ROCKY MOUNT - Jeannie Ann Lankford, 59, passed away October 4, 2019. She was born in Franklin County, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy D. Lankford and her Yorkie Companion of 14 years, Casey.
Jeannie leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Ronnie D. Thompson and Betty S. Thompson; brothers, RD Thompson Jr., Lonnie A. Thompson (Shannon); sister, Teresa T. Burton (Randy); nephew, Chris Burton; special "family" Margaret and Wayne Suits.
A visitation will be held at 2:00pm-3:30pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
