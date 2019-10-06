Jeff Timothy Morris
WILSON - Jeff Timothy Morris, 79, passed away July 18, 2019, at Wilson Duke Hospital in Wilson, North Carolina.
His family plans a Memorial Service on January 18, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah.
Jeff Timothy Morris, "Tim" was born in Nash County, North Carolina, on January 18, 1940, to Jeff and Arlene Morris. Tim attended school grades 1 through 12 at Red Oak. After graduating from Red Oak High School, Tim served in the Air Force. He returned to Nash County and on June 10, 1962, Tim married Bettie Jean Taylor. Through the years he worked as furniture warehouse manager and also at Superior Cable in Rocky Mount, NC. Later he worked in security positions in Utah.
Tim is remembered for his kind and loving nature, his generous spirit and his gentle and fun way of sharing memories.
He is survived by Daughters: Chris Morris Hancock, Sharyn Morris, and Randi Morris. Grandchildren: Jeramy Lopez-Morris, Anthony Chamberlin, CJ Hancock, Cole Hancock, Caylie Hancock, Sara Morris, Christian Howard and Timmy Howard. Five great-grandchildren. Brothers: Wayne Morris, Ron Morris, and David Morris. Sister: Kathie Morris O'Neil. And numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his wife Bettie Jean, their daughter Cherie, and their daughter Vickie Arlene.
Davis-Little Funerals of Rocky Mount, NC assisted the family.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019