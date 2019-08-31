Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Lawing "Jenny" Parker. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Arlington Baptist Church 1500 Bethlehem Rd. Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Jennifer "Jenny" Lawing Parker



ROCKY MOUNT - Jennifer "Jenny" Lawing Parker, age 66, passed away Wednesday evening, August 28, 2019.



Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Robert Samuel "Bobby" Lawing, Jr. and is survived by her loving family that includes her husband, William T. "Denny" Parker; mother, Dorothy C. "Dot" Lawing of Parkton; children, Sandra Michelle "Sandy" Parker Lynch of Whitakers and Steven Thomas Parker of Rocky Mount; brother, Robert S. "Sam" Lawing III (Nancy) of Hope Mills; sister, Dawn Lawing Johnson (Ricky) of Parkton; her beloved grandchildren, Phillip John "P.J." Lynch and Dylan Lee Gage Parker; along with a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.



Jenny was a long time member of Arlington Baptist Church where she served in numerous capacities including the social committee. She was a retired employee of Nash Health Care Systems, dedicating over 40 years to helping and healing others as a skilled and compassionate nurse, and her most cherished role was that of "Grandma" to P.J. and Dylan.



Please join family and friends to celebrate Jenny's wonderful life at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Arlington Baptist Church, 1500 Bethlehem Rd., Rocky Mount. A private entombment will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to Arlington Baptist Church.



