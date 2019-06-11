Jeremy Steve Langley
ROCKY MOUNT - Jeremy Steve Langley, 30, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born June 10, 1988 in Nash County. He loved fishing, looking for arrow heads, making walking sticks and caning chairs was a special gift he had. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Luther and Pauline Bone; and paternal grandparents, Elmer and Pattie Langley.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Martha Langley; and sister Laura Langley Trotto (Brett); two nieces, Austyn and Autumn Trotto; very special nephew Landon Jones; a very special Aunt Barbara and Uncle Jerry Glover; also Aunts, Uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 10:00 am. to 11:00 am. at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. with David Gosselin officiating. Burial will follow at Wells-Eason Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Langley family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 11, 2019