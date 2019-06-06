Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerold Lee Pollard. View Sign Service Information Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 (252)-459-0001 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Cornerstone Funeral Home and Cremations 1052 South First Street Nashville , NC 27856 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerold Lee Pollard



YADKINVILLE - Jerold Lee Pollard, 69, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born in Sacramento, CA. on February 2, 1950 to the late Alvis and Edna Best Pollard. He loved his family, cooking, telling jokes, and making people laugh, talk radio, Maggie Valley, and keeping up on the news. He really loved history and anything to do with the Civil War. For many years he volunteered his passion for cooking with Rocky Mount Police Department's Fraternal Order of Police. After 30 years of service with Rocky Mount Police Department he retired as a Sergeant. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Pollard; and sister, Gloria Royals.



He is survived by son, Bryan Pollard (Michelle); daughters, Jo Lynn Melton (Paul), Jennifer Askew, and Jessica Riggins (Dexter); brother, Jimmy Pollard; sisters, Judy Rowland, and Penny McMurray; grandchildren, Blake and Bentley Pollard, Ashley Wright, Miranda Holt, Joseph Melton, Austin Brumfield, Evan Radford, Ella Askew, Isaiah and Harmoni Styles, Jacob Dunn, Natalie and Conner Booth, and Olivia Pollard; and great grandchildren, Cameron and Ryan Wright, and Anthony Holt.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. with Minister Scot Barnes officiating.



In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to SECU Hospice Center 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC. 27055.



Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pollard family and words of comfort may be shared at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Jerold Lee PollardYADKINVILLE - Jerold Lee Pollard, 69, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born in Sacramento, CA. on February 2, 1950 to the late Alvis and Edna Best Pollard. He loved his family, cooking, telling jokes, and making people laugh, talk radio, Maggie Valley, and keeping up on the news. He really loved history and anything to do with the Civil War. For many years he volunteered his passion for cooking with Rocky Mount Police Department's Fraternal Order of Police. After 30 years of service with Rocky Mount Police Department he retired as a Sergeant. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Pollard; and sister, Gloria Royals.He is survived by son, Bryan Pollard (Michelle); daughters, Jo Lynn Melton (Paul), Jennifer Askew, and Jessica Riggins (Dexter); brother, Jimmy Pollard; sisters, Judy Rowland, and Penny McMurray; grandchildren, Blake and Bentley Pollard, Ashley Wright, Miranda Holt, Joseph Melton, Austin Brumfield, Evan Radford, Ella Askew, Isaiah and Harmoni Styles, Jacob Dunn, Natalie and Conner Booth, and Olivia Pollard; and great grandchildren, Cameron and Ryan Wright, and Anthony Holt.The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. with Minister Scot Barnes officiating.In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to SECU Hospice Center 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC. 27055.Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Pollard family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close