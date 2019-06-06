Jerold Lee Pollard
YADKINVILLE - Jerold Lee Pollard, 69, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was born in Sacramento, CA. on February 2, 1950 to the late Alvis and Edna Best Pollard. He loved his family, cooking, telling jokes, and making people laugh, talk radio, Maggie Valley, and keeping up on the news. He really loved history and anything to do with the Civil War. For many years he volunteered his passion for cooking with Rocky Mount Police Department's Fraternal Order of Police. After 30 years of service with Rocky Mount Police Department he retired as a Sergeant. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Pollard; and sister, Gloria Royals.
He is survived by son, Bryan Pollard (Michelle); daughters, Jo Lynn Melton (Paul), Jennifer Askew, and Jessica Riggins (Dexter); brother, Jimmy Pollard; sisters, Judy Rowland, and Penny McMurray; grandchildren, Blake and Bentley Pollard, Ashley Wright, Miranda Holt, Joseph Melton, Austin Brumfield, Evan Radford, Ella Askew, Isaiah and Harmoni Styles, Jacob Dunn, Natalie and Conner Booth, and Olivia Pollard; and great grandchildren, Cameron and Ryan Wright, and Anthony Holt.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow at 7:00 pm. with Minister Scot Barnes officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family ask for donations be made to SECU Hospice Center 243 N. Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC. 27055.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 6, 2019