Jerry David Briley
ZEBULON - Jerry David Briley, 69, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born March 29, 1950 in Pitt County to the late Samuel Wheeler and Ethel Whitaker Briley.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his sister Jean B. Lewis and her husband Sam.
He is survived by sons, Samuel John Knox, David Briley; daughter, Jennifer Briley; brothers Robert J. Briley (Cindy), James I. Briley (Millie), Clayton E. Briley (Asenath), S.W. "Buck" Briley, Jr. (Charlotte); sisters Iris B. Taylor (Jim), Lorene B. McDowell, and Betty Lou B. Pittman (Earl).
A memorial service will be held 6:30 PM Monday, November 4, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home with visitation following the service.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Briley family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 2, 2019