Jerry Mathison Smith
ROCKY MOUNT - Jerry Mathison Smith, 97, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Spokane, Washington in 1921. She is preceded in death by her husband Luke Fleming Smith and grandson Mark Woodrow Batchelor.
Jerry leaves to cherish in loving memory her daughters, Wanda Smith Batchelor, Linda Smith Puckett(Gary), Jeri Lee Smith; grandsons, Jimmie Fleming Batchelor, Gregory Aaron Puckett(Tiffany) and Alex Fleming Kurpinsky; great grandchildren, Tyler Batchelor, Rachel Batchelor and Savannah Puckett; nieces Susan Shuff, Jeanie Dickens, Beth Pearce, Robbie Cobb and Gail Swank.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Smith family and words of comfort may be shared at Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 21, 2019