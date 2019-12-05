Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrish Funeral Home 1351 S. POLLOCK STREET Selma , NC 27576-3403 (919)-965-3031 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Parrish Funeral Home 1351 S. POLLOCK STREET Selma , NC 27576-3403 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Parrish Funeral Home 1351 S. POLLOCK STREET Selma , NC 27576-3403 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry Thornton



ROCKY MOUNT - Jerry Thornton, age 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday December, 2 2019. Born January 3, 1947 in Johnston County he was the youngest son of the late Frank Brownie and Rosa Stallings Thornton. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Thornton, brothers, Hubert Thornton, F.B. Thornton; and sisters, Donnie Ruth Lane and Evelyn Jenkins. Jerry was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. He was a member of the Lions Club, Trophy Buck Gun Club, and American Legion. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching his boys in Little League Baseball. His family was his greatest joy. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.



Funeral services to honor Jerry will be conducted in the chapel at Parrish Funeral Home in Selma at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019. His pastor, Rev. Tony Russ, and family friend, Rev. Charles Collie, will officiate services with burial to follow in Princeton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home just prior to the service and at the home of Michael Thornton at other times.



Mr. Jerry is survived by his sons and their families, Michael Thornton and wife Amy, of Rocky Mount, and Clay Thornton and wife Amy of Spring Hope; grandchildren, Clark Thornton of Rocky Mount and Jackson and Caroline Thornton of Spring Hope; brothers, Eugene Thornton of Newport News, VA; sisters, Alice Bright of Portsmouth, VA, Geraldine Hunt of Wendell, Betty Lee Starbuck of Wrightsville Beach, and Louise Thornton Mozingo of Newport News, VA; sister-in-law, Yvonne Thornton of Clayton; and many nieces and nephews.



Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be sent to Memorial Baptist Church, 5399 Old Wilson Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

