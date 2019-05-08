Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Lee Carver Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

Jesse Lee Carver, Jr.



ELIZABETH CITY - Jesse Lee Carver, Jr., age 87, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Cumberland County, NC on September 11, 1931, he was the son of the late Jesse Lee Carver, Sr. and Velma Bains Carver. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Jewel Stubbs Carver, his second wife Peggy Sutton Pierce Carver, sister Ruby Roberta Mipton, brother James Douglas "Bo" Carver, and son in law Robert Holloman.



Jesse was a humble man who valued his faith and his family. A devoted member of First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount for over 20 years, he would stand outside the church near the road and wave and welcome all the cars that would pass by. He worked as a truck driver for over 50 years. He's safety on the road allowed him to receive an award presented by the NC Governor for driving 1 million miles with no tickets or accidents. During his career as a truck driver he didn't let his driving get in the way of loving people, he would stop and help anyone who might needed a helping hand. When not on the road he would spend his free time being creative. His last place of employment was with Barnes Trucking in Wilson where everyone loved and enjoyed working with him. He was a very skilled woodworker who built furniture, children's toys, and even a podium for a local church. He wrote poems that focused on family and faith.



Jesse leaves behind his children, Belinda Carver Forbes and husband, Joe, of Elizabeth City, Mary Phyllis Pearce and husband, Roger, and Joan Catherine Holloman both of Rocky Mount; and step children, Richard Gregory Pierce and wife, Suzanne, of Holly Springs, Nancy Turner and husband Ronnie, and Kim Hilhorst and husband, Kenneth, both of Rocky Mount. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Alexander Perry and wife Michelle, Marcus Perry and wife Jane, Marcie Jacobs and husband Greg, Andrew Gregory Pierce and Tyler Ellis Pierce, Beth Lewis and husband Troy, Leslie and Victoria Hilhorst, and Brittany Prado and husband Carlos; and 11 great grandchildren. Jesse was also survived by his brother Eugene Carver of Fayetteville; and his sisters Betty Page of Fayetteville and Esterlen Adcox of Goose Creek, SC; and many nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Pastor Luke Lunceford officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation with the family will be prior to the services from 1:30 PM to 2:45 PM inside the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Jesse's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

