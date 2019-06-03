Jill Lynn Sutton
NASHVILLE - Jill Lynn Sutton, 61, passed away June 1, 2019. She was born May 10, 1958 in Nash County. She is preceded in death by her father, John W. Lynn.
Jill touched countless lives as a teacher, principal and mentor with the Nash-Rocky Mount School system where she retired after 30 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Robert Sutton; mother, Irma Lynn; brother, Jay Lynn and wife, Judy; daughters, Dana Sutton, Jessica Harris and husband, Billy and Hannah Abrams; grandchildren, Shayla, Ashlynn, Fischer, Luke and Eric; nephews, Jamie and John Lynn; mother-in-law, Alice Sutton.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Momeyer Baptist Church in Momeyer, N.C. with Rev. Clay Leonard and Rev. Robert Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at .
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
