ROCKY MOUNT - Jimmy Alan Davis, 66, died Friday, October 4, 2019 in Rex Hospital. Jimmy was a refrigeration mechanic for over 50 years. He began his career at a very young age with Davis Refrigeration Inc., and later joined his son's business, G L Davis Refrigeration Service, LLC. He was also actively serving on the West Edgecombe Fire Department Board of Directors.



Jimmy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Debbie Davis; sons, Jeff Davis (Jennifer) of Macclesfield, Gary Davis (Heather) of Rocky Mount; brothers, Wayne Davis (Phyllis) of Elm City, and Ricky Davis (Ellen) of Pinetops; grandchildren, Carla, Shelly, Faith, Austin, and Lilyanna Davis, along with several nieces and nephews.



A service will be held in the "Chapel on the Hill" mausoleum, Rocky Mount Memorial Park, Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will begin receiving friends one hour prior to the service, 10:00 AM, also in the mausoleum, and other times at the home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to West Edgecombe Baptist Church Building Fund, 13821 NC 43 North, Rocky Mount, NC 27801.



Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

