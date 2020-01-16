Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Ray Horne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Ray Horne



ROCKY MOUNT - Mr. Jimmy Ray Horne, affectionately known as "Jim Bob", age 46 transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born to the late Pastor Jasper and the late Pastor Rosa Hunter Horne, October 27, 1973 in Wilson, NC.



A Visitation will be held Thursday, January, 16, 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. The family will pause to receive special remarks and reflections from the community, with a Wake Celebrating the Life and Spirit of Jimmy "Jim Bob" Horne at HD Pope Funeral Home 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC. Please call 252-446-9696 for additional information.



The Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday, January, 17, 1:00 PM at East End Baptist Church, 928 E. Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC, officiating Pastor Mack E. Battle, eulogist, Bishop Robin Atwater. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, Rocky Mount, NC.



He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted fiance; Ms. LaKeisha N. Phillips of Rocky Mount; three adorable children: Kiera Williams (Nicholas) of Willingboro, NJ, Jamara Horne and Darius Richardson of Rocky Mount. He served as a father-figure in the lives of Dashawna Phillips, Kamiah Phillips, Brittany Hendricks and RaNiqua Pittman of Rocky Mount: one Grandson Grayson Williams of NJ, one godson Jashawn Jacobs of Rocky Mount; eight siblings: Juanita Pittman (Martin), Jasper Horne, Jr., of Rocky Mount, Walter Horne (Tammy) of Wilson, Linwood Horne (Yvonne), Laura Spivey (Steven), Matthew Horne (Tiffany) all of Rocky Mount, Rosa Dickens (Bruce) of Conetoe, and Joshua Horne (Biondria) of Rocky Mount; one god sister (Apostle Vernita Odom (Ricky) of Brooklet, GA; a special friend and future brother-in-law, Reverend Vincent Phillips, and a life-time friend Rudolph Battle of Rocky Mount.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Jimmy Ray HorneROCKY MOUNT - Mr. Jimmy Ray Horne, affectionately known as "Jim Bob", age 46 transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born to the late Pastor Jasper and the late Pastor Rosa Hunter Horne, October 27, 1973 in Wilson, NC.A Visitation will be held Thursday, January, 16, 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. The family will pause to receive special remarks and reflections from the community, with a Wake Celebrating the Life and Spirit of Jimmy "Jim Bob" Horne at HD Pope Funeral Home 325 Nash Street, Rocky Mount, NC. Please call 252-446-9696 for additional information.The Homegoing Celebration will be held Friday, January, 17, 1:00 PM at East End Baptist Church, 928 E. Highland Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC, officiating Pastor Mack E. Battle, eulogist, Bishop Robin Atwater. Burial will follow in the Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, Rocky Mount, NC.He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted fiance; Ms. LaKeisha N. Phillips of Rocky Mount; three adorable children: Kiera Williams (Nicholas) of Willingboro, NJ, Jamara Horne and Darius Richardson of Rocky Mount. He served as a father-figure in the lives of Dashawna Phillips, Kamiah Phillips, Brittany Hendricks and RaNiqua Pittman of Rocky Mount: one Grandson Grayson Williams of NJ, one godson Jashawn Jacobs of Rocky Mount; eight siblings: Juanita Pittman (Martin), Jasper Horne, Jr., of Rocky Mount, Walter Horne (Tammy) of Wilson, Linwood Horne (Yvonne), Laura Spivey (Steven), Matthew Horne (Tiffany) all of Rocky Mount, Rosa Dickens (Bruce) of Conetoe, and Joshua Horne (Biondria) of Rocky Mount; one god sister (Apostle Vernita Odom (Ricky) of Brooklet, GA; a special friend and future brother-in-law, Reverend Vincent Phillips, and a life-time friend Rudolph Battle of Rocky Mount.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close