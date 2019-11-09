Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Baker Brown. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM in her home 3003 Westchester Dr. Tarboro , NC View Map Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM St. James United Methodist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM St. James United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann Baker Brown



TARBORO - Jo Ann Baker Brown passed away peacefully in her home Thursday, November 7,2019. She was born and spent her entire life in the Town of Tarboro. Preceding her in death are her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10th from 2:00-3:00 in the fellowship hall of St. James United Methodist Church. The Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 followed by a graveside burial.



A celebration of her life with be held on Saturday, November 9th from 3:00-5:00 in her home, 3003 Westchester Dr., Tarboro.



Jo Ann dedicated her life to helping others. For over 20 years she served the students of the Tarboro City Schools as a teacher in all grades K-12. She later served Edgecombe Community College as the Foundation Director on both the Tarboro and Rocky Mount campuses until her retirement.



She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, The Honorable Franklin R. Brown; her children, Cindy Brown Berry and husband Steve of Rocky Mount, Terry Culpepper and husband Daniel of Folly Beach, SC, The Honorable Joseph Edgar Brown, III and wife Ellen of Wilson; Grandchildren: Christopher & wife Courtney, Matthew & Thomas Berry,Will, Joseph & Hannah Brown. She leaves one sister, Jimi Ruth Bartolone of New Jersey.



Heartfelt thanks to the many friends who have showered her with love and support throughout her lifetime, Special Caregivers of Amada Senior Living & Nash UNC Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial gifts be given to St. James United Methodist Church in Tarboro or to the Jo Ann Brown Endowed Scholarship at Edgecombe Community College.



"The Lord Almighty grants us a peaceful night and a perfect end."



"Guide us waking, O Lord and guard us sleeping: that awake we may walk with Christ and asleep we may rest in peace."



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

