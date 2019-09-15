Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Coley Jones. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann Coley Jones



NASHVILLE - Jo Ann Coley Jones, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on August 20, 1942, she was the daughter of the late George Duke Coley and Margaret Edwards Coley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Howell Jones.



Jo Ann was a faithful member of Red Oak Baptist Church where she was also the church librarian for many years. She was also a long-time member of the Red Hat Society. Jo Ann enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband prior to his passing and always loved preparing meals for the family dinner table. She had a servant's heart, always taking care of her family and friends when in need, whether it was working as a helper's hand on the family farm or simply providing caring guidance to those around her. A devoted home maker, loving mother, grandmother, and sister, Jo Ann will be dearly missed and never forgotten.



Jo Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, George Thomas "Tommy" Jones of Wilmington, and Amy Jones Miller of Nashville. She is also survived by grandchildren, Justin Thomas Jones, William Albert Miller and Brittany Nicole Miller; sister, Nancy Coley Edwards and husband Don, of Richmond, VA; sister-in-law, Brenda Lee Jones and husband, Billy, of Nashville; niece, Lynn Marder and husband, Gary; and nephew, Brad Edwards and wife, Triena.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will follow the service at Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to especially thank her final caregivers, Ann, Helen, Adaline, and Mindy; and Community Home Care & Hospice staff and nurses for their loving support and care throughout this difficult time.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087; or Community Home Care & Hospice, 2479 Hurt Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

