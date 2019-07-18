Joe Ann W. Manning
NASHVILLE - Joe Ann W. Manning, 79, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born in Nash County April 3, 1940 to the late Joe and Essie Mae Whitley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Curt and Bill Whitley; and sisters, Pansy Braswell and Mozelle Taylor.
She is survived by her husband, J.C. Manning; son, Jay Manning and wife Ellen; granddaughter, MaryAnne and husband Raymond Jolly; great grandson, Trevor Jolly; sister, Margie Lindsey and husband Jimmy; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend and caregiver Carolyn Puckett.
Visitation will be held 1-3 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. No flowers please make donations to SECU Hospice House (Johnston Health Home Care & Hospice) 416 Hospital Road, Smithfield, NC. 27577.
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 18, 2019