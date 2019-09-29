Joey Dean Parker, Sr.
DUDLEY - Joey Dean Parker, Sr., age 42, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born in Heerlen, Holland on November 7, 1976, he was the son of the late Ronald "Opa" Bruce Parker and Linda "Mema" Luise Schiessl Parker. He was also preceded in death by his brother Marcus D. Parker.
Joey was an electrician for over 25 years, the last 11 years being with SE&M Constructors out of Elm City as an Electrical Foreman. A man who truly lived life his way, Joey enjoyed riding on his motorcycle and could always be found behind a grill with a drink in his hand.
Left to cherish Joey's memories is his fiance, Brandi Medley of Goldsboro; his son Joey "Dean" Parker, Jr. and his wife, Hannah, of Rocky Mount; and his grandchildren Aiden, Cameron, and soon to be grandson, Liam Parker. He is also survived by his brother Ronald "Ronnie" D. Parker and his wife, Kelly, of Rocky Mount; and his nephews and niece Brandon Parker, Kevin Parker, Josh Parker, and Katie Parker.
A Special Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
