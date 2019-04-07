Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John Allen Kermon, Sr.



GREENVILLE - John Allen (Johnny) Kermon, Sr., 63, went to be with the Lord April 3, 2019. He was born in Nash County on July 28, 1955 to the late Joseph C. and Violet Turner Kermon. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph C Kermon Jr.



John (Johnny) leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife Donna; four children, John Allen, Jodi, Chrissy and Brandon; three grandchildren, Donnie Leonard, Jackson Kermon and Hannah Clark; and four dearly loved friends who always stood by him. Kim Trevathan Turner, Terry Downing, Mike Hinton and Carol Ann Holloman Lee.



If Johnny chose you as a friend, you had a friend for life. He was a gentle soul with a giving heart, always ready to lend a hand up to anyone who needed it. Johnny always made sure his friends and family knew how much he cared for them and for this he has left a legacy of love for all of us to cherish. Everyone who knew Johnny has an abundance of memories of his kindness, love, & devotion and will always remember his infectious laughter. He was once told he could make the Grinch smile.



For 30 years, Johnny sent out His Christmas Message to the World in every Christmas card he mailed. Just the yearly ramblings of an aging man he said. He looked forward to the responding comments in the cards we received every year. For all who knew and loved him, thank you from the bottom of this broken heart.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Dr., Greenville NC 27834. Thank you for your care and devotion in caring for him as he prepared for his journey home.



A celebration of Johnny's life will be held Saturday, April 13, at 2pm at Pender's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 3246 Howard Avenue Ext., Tarboro, NC 27886. The family will receive friends at 1106 B Holden Dr., Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

605 Country Club Drive

Greenville , NC 27834

