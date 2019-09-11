Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Barrett Bobbitt. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919)-571-3300 Service 2:00 PM Forest Hill Cemetery 350 North 1st Street, Nashville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





ROCKY MOUNT - John Barrett Bobbitt, 93, of Rocky Mount, NC died on September 8, 2019. John was born on May 20, 1926 to George Ricks and Cora Brewer Bobbitt in Nashville, NC.



John will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. John spent his career working with W.B. Lea Tobacco Company. He loved to play golf and also enjoyed fishing, spending much time with his son and grandsons pursuing that passion. John and Betsy were lifetime residents of Rocky Mount and they spent many days enjoying their second home at Lake Gaston, NC.



Surviving are his son, John Barrett (Barry) Bobbitt, Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Janice Taylor Bobbitt of Wilmington, NC, grandson John Alston Bobbitt, wife Charli Woodard Bobbitt and great-granddaughter Alston Reid Bobbitt and grandson Bradley Taylor Bobbitt and fiance Unique Kimmell, all of Wilmington, NC, and his brother, George Ricks Bobbitt, Jr. of San Francisco, CA. He was predeceased by his wife Betsy Alston Bobbitt, his two sisters Irma Bobbitt Hardy of Raleigh, NC, Virginia Bobbitt Sessoms of Nashville, NC and his brother Elwyn Bobbitt of Norfolk, Virginia.



A service to honor John's memory will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Forest Hill Cemetery, 350 North 1st Street, Nashville, NC at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Englewood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 7128, Rocky Mount, NC 27804-0128. Condolences may be made at

