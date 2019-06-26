John Clark Hussey
PINETOPS - John Clark Hussey, 72 of Pinetops, NC, died at his residence on June 23, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Pines Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 520 West Hamlet Street, Pinetops, NC with Rev. William Keys officiating. Burial will follow in the Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4965 US-258, Farmville, NC. Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel and on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Pines Chapel Missionary Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The family will assemble at the residence at 11 a.m. on Saturday for the processional to the church. Direct condolences to edwardscares.com. Professional and personal services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 805 Nash Street East in Wilson, NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 26, 2019