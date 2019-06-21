John "Bunky" Henry Gardner
ROCKY MOUNT - John "Bunky" Henry Gardner, Jr., age 84, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on November 9, 1934, he was the son of the late John "Winnie" Henry Gardner, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his foster family, Alexander and Gertrude Hardison; and sisters, Mary Louise Jordon, Mildred DiFalco, and Margaret Hardison.
Known by either Bunky or Johnnie, he was a veteran of the United States Army. Bunky was retired from the City of Rocky Mount with over 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Rocky Mount Motorcycle Club for 65 years. Bunky was also a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.
Bunky leaves behind to cherish his memory, son, John "Jody" Henry Gardner, III and wife, Brenda, of Rocky Mount and daughter, Mary Ellen Holt and husband, Shane, of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by grandchildren, Cody Gardner, Alex Holt, Bishop Holt, Brooke Collins, and Amber Floyd; mother of his children, Margie Gardner of Wilson; dear companion, Bonnie Denton of Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Allan Floars officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home and other time at the home, 2209 Bridgewood Road, Building Q, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
