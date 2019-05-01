Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Jay Covolo. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Send Flowers Obituary

John Jay Covolo



ROCKY MOUNT - Judge John Jay Covolo passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 after a long battle with bladder cancer. He was 68. Born on March 7, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was the son of Angelo and Doris Covolo, and his early years were marked by his love of cowboys and the old American West. After the unexpected death of his father in 1963, John and the rest of his family moved to South Carolina, where John would ultimately graduate from the University of South Carolina with a degree in radio broadcasting in 1973.



After proudly serving his country as a Lawyer's Assistant while stationed in Germany in the United States Army from 1973 to 1976, John would work as an employment specialist with the N.C. Employment Security Commission before graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law in 1985. John would then begin his incredibly distinguished legal career in 1986.



Known for his compassion, quick wit, sense of fairness, and an infectious sense of humor, John Covolo served tirelessly as an assistant district attorney for 16 years, prosecuting more than 500 jury trials prior to his judicial appointment in 2006. He was a district court judge for the 7th Judicial District, serving Nash, Wilson, and Edgecombe Counties.



A testament to John and those who loved him can be found in an article written by Olivia Neeley of the Wilson Daily Times in January of 2017. Neeley speaks of the time when multiple members of the judicial community shaved their heads as a sign of solidarity in John's fight against cancer, and she quotes John's dear friend, Judge Albert Thomas, as saying, "[Covolo's] such a special person. He's someone who really cares about people...always has. He's the most pleasant person to have in the courtroom. It's easy to want to do anything to help him." A devoted father and friend, avid movie-watcher, animal lover, and maker of his famous spaghetti, John was loved dearly by his coworkers and his family, and he will be truly missed.



John was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Covolo, father, Angelo Covolo, and sister, Linda Covolo Jordon of Conetoe, NC. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his three children, Duncan Barnes of San Jose, California, Cameron and Clark Covolo, and their mother, Beth Covolo, of Rocky Mount, as well as his nephew, Joshua Jordan, and his wife and son, Betty and Angelo, of Greensboro, NC.



A Celebration of John's Life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Dr. Jody Wright officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Sugg Foyer of the Kincheloe Building.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animal Crackers at P.O. Box 8860, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

