John N. "Dagwood" AbramsTARBORO - John N. "Dagwood" Abrams, 89, died Friday in the Vidant Hospice Hospital in Greenville.A celebration of life ceremony will be held Monday at 6:30 PM at Carlisle Funeral Home with the Rev. Bobby Harrell officiating."Dagwood" Abrams was born as John Norwood Abram on December 25,1929 in Edgecombe County. He was given the only name that most people know him by a teenage friend. He had many accomplishments in his life. He was a star football player for the Tarboro Tigers and earned a scholarship to Duke University for football.. A few years later he went on to serve in the US Army during the Korean War . Upon returning to Tarboro after the war her began working for Tarboro Concrete, where made many a friend and learned the trade.. Dagwood soon was known as being one of the best carpenter's in town and to many he was a master carpenter. There are many places in town that he used his hands to help build, maintain and make "absolutely beautiful" as he would say. Odds are you have seen his work and didn't know that the man in the white T-shirt and blue jeans was the artist. Dagwood also loved the game of pool and spent many weekends playing. Always ready for a game of pool he keeping his cue stick in his struck. He loved the game as much as he loved the people he met while playing. His accomplishment was his family.Dagwood was survived by his wife of 54 years, Frances Harrell Abrams; daughters, Cissy Edwards and husband, Bruce, and Julie Compata and husband, Chris; sons, John Abrams and wife, Dee and Ed Capps and wife, Alexandra; and grandchildren, Joshua, Little John, Bryan, Corey, Maggie, Riley, Emma, Avery, Corbin, Noah and Gabe. He had a special love for all animals and his dog Fibber was often by his side. Dagwood never knew a stranger and lived by the word of "butfor the grace of God go I" There was no one that he felt did not deserve kindness, a smile, a handshake or even a big hug. He left this world knowing that he had many special friends, too many to list and that he was loved.The family will receive friends after the service.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 21, 2019

