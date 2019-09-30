Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Wesley Lucas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Wesley Lucas



WILSON - John Wesley Lucas, age 80, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Wilson House in Wilson, NC.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Lucas and infant son, John Wesley Lucas, Jr.



He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Yvonne Lucas and her children, Amy Reason and husband, Ken and their children, Nathan and Caleb Reason, and Angie Vandemark and husband, Trevor and their children, Liana and Tucker Vandemark.



He is also survived by his daughter, Melinda Pressley and husband, Artie and their children, Sarah and Lucas Pressley, and grand-daughter, Avery Gunn; and son, Jonathan Scott Lucas and his children, Sophia Jean Lucas, and step-children, Morgan and Aidyn Trusdale.



John was a pleasantly familiar face through his longtime employment with Bob Melton's BBQ. He later established his own grill, Lucas BBQ & Grill, in Castalia where he continued offering great food and service to the friends and neighbors in the community. He also enjoyed being outdoors, providing lawn care with Lucas Lawn Service.



While floral tributes are welcomed, those wishing to honor John's memory with memorial donations are asked to consider the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699 or online at:



Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

John Wesley LucasWILSON - John Wesley Lucas, age 80, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Wilson House in Wilson, NC.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Lucas and infant son, John Wesley Lucas, Jr.He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Yvonne Lucas and her children, Amy Reason and husband, Ken and their children, Nathan and Caleb Reason, and Angie Vandemark and husband, Trevor and their children, Liana and Tucker Vandemark.He is also survived by his daughter, Melinda Pressley and husband, Artie and their children, Sarah and Lucas Pressley, and grand-daughter, Avery Gunn; and son, Jonathan Scott Lucas and his children, Sophia Jean Lucas, and step-children, Morgan and Aidyn Trusdale.John was a pleasantly familiar face through his longtime employment with Bob Melton's BBQ. He later established his own grill, Lucas BBQ & Grill, in Castalia where he continued offering great food and service to the friends and neighbors in the community. He also enjoyed being outdoors, providing lawn care with Lucas Lawn Service.While floral tributes are welcomed, those wishing to honor John's memory with memorial donations are asked to consider the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699 or online at: https://www.ncwildlife.org/Donate Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com . Arrangements are provided by Davis-Little Funerals.As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close