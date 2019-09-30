John Wesley Lucas
WILSON - John Wesley Lucas, age 80, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Wilson House in Wilson, NC.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette Lucas and infant son, John Wesley Lucas, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of twenty years, Yvonne Lucas and her children, Amy Reason and husband, Ken and their children, Nathan and Caleb Reason, and Angie Vandemark and husband, Trevor and their children, Liana and Tucker Vandemark.
He is also survived by his daughter, Melinda Pressley and husband, Artie and their children, Sarah and Lucas Pressley, and grand-daughter, Avery Gunn; and son, Jonathan Scott Lucas and his children, Sophia Jean Lucas, and step-children, Morgan and Aidyn Trusdale.
John was a pleasantly familiar face through his longtime employment with Bob Melton's BBQ. He later established his own grill, Lucas BBQ & Grill, in Castalia where he continued offering great food and service to the friends and neighbors in the community. He also enjoyed being outdoors, providing lawn care with Lucas Lawn Service.
While floral tributes are welcomed, those wishing to honor John's memory with memorial donations are asked to consider the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699 or online at: https://www.ncwildlife.org/Donate.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com. Arrangements are provided by Davis-Little Funerals.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019