John Wesley VanHook, Sr.
|
ROCKY MOUNT - John Wesley VanHook, Sr., 98, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Nash County to the late James and Carrie Cooke VanHook. He loved his family, woodworking and serving his country in the US Army during WWII. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by wife Belvie Jones VanHook; daughter Beth MaCall; granddaughter Chelsie; five sisters and one brother.
He leaves to cherish his memory, son Wesley VanHook Jr.; sisters Shirley Overton (Jimmie), Faye Edwards, and Raye Matthews (Jimmy).
Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Cornerstone Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Byrd officiating. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or contributions may be made to Nashville Baptist Church, Nashville NC.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
