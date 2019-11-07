Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. John William Kilgore Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Memorial Gathering 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. John William Kilgore, Sr.



ROCKY MOUNT - Dr. John William Kilgore, Sr., age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Mercer County, WV on July 30, 1930, he was the son of the late Emory R. Kilgore and Pauline Richardson Kilgore. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann Willingham Kilgore.



Bill grew up in Tazewell, Virginia where he excelled in his studies and at the age of 15, he relocated to Chattanooga, Tennessee to attended McCallie Private Boarding School. Following his high school graduation, he went on to major in Chemistry at Hampton-Sydney College. In 1952, Bill was drafted into the Army Medical Corps and was stationed in Monterey, California until 1954. After serving his country, he returned to McCallie Private Boarding School as a teacher, and thus his passion for educating others began. Later, he would go on to receive his Doctorate in Chemistry from Duke University. Life blessed Bill again on August 18, 1956, when he married the love of his life, Ann Jackson Willingham of Charlotte and decided to make their home in Rocky Mount where he became a professor teaching chemistry and physics at North Carolina Wesleyan College. After his stint at Wesleyan College, in 1980 Bill began teaching at Barton College until his retirement in 1996. A connoisseur of fine scotch, a forever Duke fan, and an avid watcher of cooking shows, Bill was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and a good friend to many. He will be forever missed by many and will never be forgotten.



Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, Debbie Bradley and husband, Ashley, of Rocky Mount and Elizabeth Kilgore of Rocky Mount; and sons, Mark Kilgore of Boone and John William "Bill" Kilgore, Jr. and wife, Denise, of Rocky Mount. He is also survived by grandchildren, Ross Bennett Bradley, Joshua Mark Kilgore and wife, Chelsea, Sarah Ann Kilgore; great-grandchildren, Brennon and Emma Kilgore.



A Special Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.



The family would like to thank Dr. Don Bales and the staff at Nash Heart Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Children's Hospital, 2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27705.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

