Johnnie Lee Hinton
ROCKY MOUNT - Johnnie Lee Hinton, age 73, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on May 7, 1946, he was the son of the late Elvin L. Hinton and Joyce Gardner Hinton.
Johnnie leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Nancy Hinton, sons, Kevin Hinton and wife, Melissa and John Hinton. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Carmen and Bryan Hinton; and brothers, Bobby Hinton and wife Doris, Clifton Hinton and wife Stephanie, Timothy Hinton and extended family.
Johnnie served in the Air Force for 6 years afterward he went to work for Sprint (Embarq) and retired after many years of service. He enjoyed dancing, hunting and fishing.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the at Conquer Cancer Foundation, PO Box 896076 Charlotte, NC 28289-6076 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019