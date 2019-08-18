Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Dale Massie. View Sign Service Information Wells Funeral Homes Inc & Cremation Services 3715 Ashville Hwy Canton , NC 28716 (828)-648-2371 Memorial service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church 200 W. High St., Lexington , KY View Map Graveside service Morning Star United Methodist Church Canton , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny Dale Massie



NICHOLASVILLE - Johnny Dale Massie passed away from this life to our heavenly Father on August 13, 2019. He was a native of Canton, NC, a resident of Nicholasville, KY, and formerly a longtime resident of Rocky Mt., NC.



His wife of 60 years, Lucy, passed away on August 11, 2019. Johnny was born to the late Ira and Golenia (Sizemore) Massie of Canton, NC on August 14, 1938. He is survived by his daughter; Donna Massie of Raleigh, NC and son; Dale Massie (Jean Marie McGinnis) of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, John, Christian, and Elizabeth Massie of Lexington, KY; sisters, Aileen (Henry) Pine of Baton Rouge, LA and Juanita (Tommy) Hill of Savannah, GA; niece, AnneMarie Hill Jensen, and nephew, Bryant Hill. He was preceded in death by nephews, Travis and Tracy Morgan.



Johnny was a graduate of Canton High School ('56) and Western Carolina University ('60). Johnny was captain of his high school football team and an all-region selection. He then played football at WCU. While at WCU, he met Lucy, a cheerleader for the football team. He also attended Clemson University.



After college, he and Lucy started their family in Union, SC where he embarked on a long career in management in the textile industry. His career began at Milliken & Co. He subsequently worked for Indian Head Yarn (AL), Bibb Manufacturing Company (GA), and then served as division vice president for Ti-Caro Industries in Tarboro, NC.



Johnny was active in youth sports. He coached football and baseball and was commissioner of the local Little League in Anniston, AL.



Johnny was involved in many charitable works throughout his life. He was involved with Junior Achievement and was president of the following organizations: Toys for Tots, the Mental Health Association, Edgecombe County United Way, the Golden "K" Senior Kiwanis Club, and the West Mount Ruritan Club in Rocky Mt., NC.



After moving to Nicholasville in 2018 with his wife, he was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Lexington, in his community at Brannon Gardens, and Habitat for Humanity.



He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren who knew him as Paps.



An inurnment graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Morning Star Community Cemetery. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends with a reception of refreshments at Wells Funeral Home of Canton. Family and guests from out of town may meet at Wells Funeral Home in Canton, 3715 Asheville Highway, at 1:00 p.m. to follow procession to cemetery.



The care of Mr. Massie has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

