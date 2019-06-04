Johnny Robert Stewart
ROCKY MOUNT - Johnny Robert Stewart, age 74, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on May 24, 1945, he was the son of the late Tom Stewart and Rosa Morris Stewart.
Johnny retired with Nash General Hospital with over 18 years of dedicated service as a Maintenance Technician. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Johnny leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 50 years, Jo Brantley Stewart; sons, David Stewart of Rocky Mount, Jason Stewart and wife, Bethany, of Durham. He is also survived by grandchildren, Anna Grace, Abby, Alaina, Jonah, Sonja, and Gwendolyn Stewart; nephew, Joseph "Joey" R. Daniel, III; and special family friends, Angelo Barfield and Samantha Bass.
A Celebration of Johnny's Life will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Floyd Holmes officiating. Visitation with the family will immediately follow the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home until 3:30 PM.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Nash Heart Center, c/o UNC Health Care Systems, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.
