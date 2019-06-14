Joseph Alexander Williams
TARBORO - Joseph Alexander Williams, affectionately called "Bro", was born on August 28, 1946 in Tarboro, North Carolina to the late James Williams and Catherine Pitt Williams. He peacefully slipped away from us on June 11, 2019 with his wife (Ruby) by his side. He was a 1964 graduate of W. A. Pattillo High School and a 1972 and 1978 graduate of North Carolina A&T State University.
Services will be held Monday, June 16, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Greensboro, NC. Family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00. Funeral services will begin at 1:00. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Community Funeral Home of Greensboro, NC is in charge of arrangements.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 14, 2019