Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Daniel "Danny" Talbott III. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 200 S. Church Street Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Daniel "Danny" Talbott, III



ROCKY MOUNT - Joseph Daniel "Danny" Talbott, III, age 75, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on November 1, 1944, he was the son of Rev. Joe Talbott, Jr. and Lena Mae Woodcock Talbott. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother, James Robert Talbott.



Danny was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount and a member of Benvenue Country Club where he was an avid tennis player and always enjoyed a round of golf with his closest friends. A talented and professional sportsman, he was inducted into both the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the Twin Counties Hall of Fame. Although Danny was best known for his professionalism in athletics, his greatest honor came following the naming of the Danny Talbott Cancer Center in his honor. A loving and dedicated husband, father, son, and friend to many, Danny will be truly missed and never forgotten.



Danny leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 32 years, Myrlene Scarborough Talbott of the home; his mother Lena Mae Woodcock Talbott; and son, Bryan Talbott of Leland, NC.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Bill Grisham officiating. A visitation will follow the service in the Family Ministry Center.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Danny Talbott Cancer Center, 2460 Curtis Ellis Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or to First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

Joseph Daniel "Danny" Talbott, IIIROCKY MOUNT - Joseph Daniel "Danny" Talbott, III, age 75, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on November 1, 1944, he was the son of Rev. Joe Talbott, Jr. and Lena Mae Woodcock Talbott. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brother, James Robert Talbott.Danny was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount and a member of Benvenue Country Club where he was an avid tennis player and always enjoyed a round of golf with his closest friends. A talented and professional sportsman, he was inducted into both the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the Twin Counties Hall of Fame. Although Danny was best known for his professionalism in athletics, his greatest honor came following the naming of the Danny Talbott Cancer Center in his honor. A loving and dedicated husband, father, son, and friend to many, Danny will be truly missed and never forgotten.Danny leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife of 32 years, Myrlene Scarborough Talbott of the home; his mother Lena Mae Woodcock Talbott; and son, Bryan Talbott of Leland, NC.A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Bill Grisham officiating. A visitation will follow the service in the Family Ministry Center.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Danny Talbott Cancer Center, 2460 Curtis Ellis Dr, Rocky Mount, NC 27804, or to First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Rocky Mount Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close