Joseph Danny Lamm
ATLANTIC BEACH - Joseph Danny Lamm, 63, passed away October, 2019. He was born October 16, 1955, in Nash County, to the late Joseph Randolph and Margie Matthews Lamm of Spring Hope, NC. Danny was devoted to his family and loyal fur baby companion, Piper. After retiring from many years of residential and commercial construction, he spent his retirement years at his home in Atlantic Beach, NC.
Danny leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Lindsi Lamm Williams (Tim) and grandson Jaxon Williams; the mother of Lindsi, Pamela Manning Lamm; and one sister, Judy Lamm Joyner. He is also survived by nephews, Randy Joyner (Jill), Kyle Joyner, Greyson Manning, Johnathan Manning and Bailey Manning. Devoted and long time friends, Chuck Manning (Hope), John Manning, and Dennis Joyner.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, 2:00 PM at the Forest Hills Cemetery in Nashville, NC.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Lamm family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019