Joseph Denton
NASHVILLE - Joseph Denton, 68, passed away July 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Cassie William Denton.
Joseph is survived by his mother, Lissie Denton; daughter, Gail Denton; brothers, Jacob and Carl Wayne Denton, Thad Sellers; sisters, Mary Ann Zammiello (Pat), Martha Jenkins, Elizabeth Pullen (Terry Baker), and Linda Fay Baker (Timothy).
A visitation will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Denton Family Cemetery on Moss Rd, Spring Hope, NC.
Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
