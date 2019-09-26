Joseph Wayne "Jake" Hoggard
ROCKY MOUNT - Joseph Wayne "Jake" Hoggard, age 83, transitioned into the presence of his Lord on Monday morning, September 23, 2019. He was born in Nash County, the son of the late Clarence E. and Mattie P. Hoggard. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lieutenant Colonel Harvey C. Hoggard (Retired), Steve Hoggard, and three infant brothers.
Jake was a lifelong member and worker of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired with thirty-five years of love and devoted service with National Cash Register (NCR). He was a gentleman with a kind spirit. He had a servant's heart and helping others was an expression of his Christian faith. One of his greatest joys in life was serving many years as the leader of the Royal Ambassadors of Calvary. They had many adventures from fishing, camping, bowling and just having a good time while sharing the message of Jesus Christ. Another passion of his was coaching the younger boys in the church basketball league.
A loving husband, father, and Poppy Jake, he leaves behind his wife, Carolyn Luper Hoggard; son, Brent and wife, Marcy; six grandchildren, Jacob, David, Wilton, Mattie, Elizabeth, and Benjamin; three sisters, Pansy Bedgood of Georgia, Peggy Patterson (Mick) of Rocky Mount, Winnie Petway of Wilson; brother, Rudy Hoggard (Molly) of Marion; sister-in-law, Jacquie Hoggard of Newport News, Va.
Memorial service will take place at Calvary Baptist Church, Rocky Mount. A time of visitation with family and friends will begin at 12:30 PM, Friday, September 27, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 505 S. Englewood Dr., Rocky Mount, NC 27804 -OR- The , 4200 Morganton Rd., #300, Fayetteville, NC 28314.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
