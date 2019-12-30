Joyce Davis Warren
BATTLEBORO - Joyce Davis Warren, age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born Wilson County on May 7, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Blaine Washington Fields and Bessie Mae Dail Fields of Greene County.
She was preceded in death by her first husband of over 40 years, James Edgar Davis, who was Assistant Fire Chief for the city of Wilson for 30 years until his death in 2000; sister, Alma Owens; brothers-in-law, John Owens and L.H. Barnes.
Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Tom Warren. They were married on December 7, 2002, just celebrated their 17th anniversary. She is also survived by her son, James "Mark" Davis of Pittsboro, NC.; her daughter, Janice Carol Davis of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Christopher Kopka and his wife, Sarah, Brice Davis, Hunter Davis and Mason Kopka; sisters, Mary Barnes and Patsy Heath and her husband, Ralph; brother, James C. Fields and his wife Janice along with many nieces and nephews.
Joyce worked for the city of Wilson for a number of years. Following that, she worked for Imperial Tobacco Company, which later became Standard Commercial Tobacco Company. Joyce and Tom enjoyed traveling by automobile throughout most of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.
A Celebration of Joyce's Life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Pastor Ken Davenport officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service until 4:00 PM in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Battleboro United Methodist Church, 229 E. Battleboro Ave., Battleboro, NC 27809 or the , 930 B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
