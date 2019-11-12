Joyce Flye Floyd
ROCKY MOUNT - Joyce Flye Floyd, 71, passed away on Saturday, November 9th, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Wiley Francis Floyd.
Joy was born on October 22, 1948 in Greenville, North Carolina to Richard Ira Flye and Joyce Briley Flye.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two daughters, Misty Floyd Moore, and Sabrina Floyd Long, (Jonathan), five grandchildren, Taylor Hamm, Sara Hamm, JJ Shephard, Brianna Shephard, Wesley Shephard, one brother, Richard Flye (Beth) of Henderson, and sisters, Catherine Flye, Patty Flye Shearin (H.C) all of Rocky Mount, a niece, Claire Flye Donahoe (Will) of Wilmington, and nephew, Andrew Flye (Mallory) of Raleigh, and their children.
Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00-1:45 PM with a memorial service to follow at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Cornerstone Funeral Home.
Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Floyd family. Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019