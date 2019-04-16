Rocky Mount Telegram

Joyce Long Ferris

EXETER, N.H. - Dr. Joyce Long Ferris, 84, of Exeter, New Hampshire, died on December 30, 2018, while undergoing surgery for a broken hip.

Joyce was the daughter of the deceased Tassie Joyner Long and Joe Dick Long of Nash County, North Carolina. She had a career as educator and administrator in independent schools in Sewickley, Pennsylvania and in New Hampshire. Joyce held a B.A. degree from the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina, M.A.s from Cornell University and the University of Chicago Divinity School and a Ph.D. from Drew University. She is survived by her former husband, the Reverend Neal Ferris of Durham, New Hampshire, a son, David Ferris of Melbourne, Australia, a daughter, Tanya Ferris of Gardner, Massachusetts, and a sister, Jacqueline Long Gratz of Baltimore, Maryland. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Apr. 16, 2019
