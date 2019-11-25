Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM First Baptist Church 200 S. Church Street Rocky Mount , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church 200 S. Church Street Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Marie Lewis Michaletz



ROCKY MOUNT - Joyce Marie Lewis Michaletz, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 23, 2019 after a courageous, long 12 1/2 year battle with cancer. Her loving husband and son by her side. Born in Spring Hill, NC on November 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Henry Edwin Lewis and Annie Taylor Lewis Rooks. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Renee' Michaletz.



Joyce and Mike met and married at Ft. Bragg where they both served in the U.S. Army. As life together started and children came along, Joyce was active as a teacher's aide in their schools, was a homemaker wherever the military sent them, but she always made it home! She also held jobs outside the home working military exchange stores and was active in military wives' organizations. She and Mike also found time to find interest in ceramics, macrame, crocheting, basket weaving, painting, tin punch and copper tooling. After 21 years of military life, they retired to Rocky Mount in 1981. Several years later, she became part owner and operator of "Oriental Expressions" gift shop using her knowledge of years in the retail business. When Mike retired from Nash General in 2003, they took advantage of their love for camping to send time with family, traveling to visit old military friends, and seeing America. Joyce was a longtime member of First Baptist Church where she served as a group leader in their Sunday School class, was the email liaison for the class and updated the Sunday School class directory annually. Joyce also served on the Community Ministries Committee. She was a loving wife, mother, and aunt to her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Joyce leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 57 years, Harold "Mike" Michaletz; and son, John Michaletz. She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Jimmie Lewis (Eppie), Nancy Lewis Pridgen (Wayne Trull), Gene Lewis (Mary), John Lewis (Becky), Ray Lewis (Ida), Betty Lewis Bulluck (Bruce); brother-in-law, Leland "Lee" Michaletz (Justine); half-siblings; siblings-in-law; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; special family friends, Bob and Ada Barnes and family of Proctorville, NC; and Harry and Hannah Wood and family of Ozark, AL.



A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Luke Lunceford officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pineview Cemetery. A visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the First Baptist Church Narthex.



The family would like to thank Nash UNC Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care (Dr. Boyette, Shameka, Shelly, Debbie, and Sabrinia) for their invaluable love and care during these last few weeks. Also, the staff and doctors of the Vidant Multispecialty and Oncology clinics who fought long and hard with her to battle this disease so valiantly. And our church family for their years of prayer, love, cards, visits, and food.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or Nash UNC Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

