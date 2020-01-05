Joyce Williams Taylor
LAKE GASTON - Mrs. Joyce Williams Taylor, 87, of Lake Gaston, NC passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
She was born in Edgecombe County, North Carolina to the late Wiley Gray Williams and Nellie Doris Tant Williams and was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Phillip W. Taylor Sr. and her sister, Arlene Turner.
A graduate of Rocky Mount High School, Joyce got her undergraduate degree from Wesleyan College and her Masters degree from N.C. State University. Joyce was retired from Nash Community College, was very active in her church, and sang in her church choir and also the Lakeland Singers.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Caldwell (husband, Tommy) of Garland, Texas, and Merry Angela Gallo (husband, Christopher) of Emerald Isle, North Carolina; her three grandchildren, Jonathan Frederick, Natalie Alvarez (husband, Richard) and Jason Rodean; one great-granddaughter Ellie Alvarez; her niece, Dianne Patterson and her sons Sam Perry and Chris Perry of Richmond, Virginia.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am at Calvary United Methodist Church in Littleton, North Carolina with Rev. Stan Lewis Officiating.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
Online condolences may be made to the family online at www.askewfs.com
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020