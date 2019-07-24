Judy Ann Burnette Bass
SPRING HOPE - Judy Bass, 73, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, July 21, 2019, just 6 days after celebrating her birthday.
Judy was born July 15, 1946 in Nash County. She was a special sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Other Ne-Ne). She was the daughter of the late Willie and Stella Burnette, and sister of the late J.B., Robert Lee, Charles Ray, Willie Ray, David, Edward Burnette, Nannie Bridgers and Beaulah Williams.
Survived by daughter LaDonna Shearin (Dan Taylor) and son Rodney Bass and wife Robyn. Grandchildren Heather Shearin (Kevin Bissette), Brittany Bass, Tiffany Pipkin (Patrick), Brooklynn, Cameron and Tanner Bass, Great-grandchildren Ryan and Carson Pipkin and soon to be baby girl Paityn Bissette. Sisters Lorraine Stevens, Reba Baker, Joyce Lennon, Special friend and sister-on-law Cheryl Baker and her beloved dog Patches.
She left this world knowing she was surrounded by her family and truly loved. The Lord has truly gained a special angel when he got her. RIP Mom.
A celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Fellowship Hall at Arlington Baptist Church in Rocky Mount from 6:30 - 8:30PM.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 1500 Bethlehem Road, Rocky Mount, NC, 27803.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on July 24, 2019