ROCKY MOUNT - Judy Delores Boyd passed into eternal life at Breckenridge Retirement Center, on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Justice A. Boyd and Ethelene C. Boyd. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Justice A. Boyd, Jr.; and her son, Hoy Jefferson Cobb III, (little Jeff).



Judy spent a good portion of her life in Rocky Mount and moved to Lakeland, Fl where she spent 22 happy years and later returned to Rocky Mount.



Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Stephanie L. Cobb of Tampa, FL.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



A Private Family Burial of Cremains will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Rocky Mount Memorial Park.



Stephanie would like to thank the phenomenal heath care providers and friends that assisted her mother through many challenging times during the past few years.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

