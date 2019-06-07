Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia T. Bryant. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home- Edenton - Edenton 735 Virginia Road Edenton , NC 27932 (252)-482-9993 Graveside service 11:00 AM Pine View Cemetery 761 E. Raleigh Blvd Rocky Mount , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Julia T. Bryant



EDENTON - Julia Killette Timberlake Bryant, 89, of Primetime Assisted Living, and formerly of Hampton Court in Rocky Mount, passed away into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.



Mrs. Bryant was born in Nash County, NC, grew up on Tarboro Street in Rocky Mount, and was the daughter of the late Leon Killette Timberlake and Julia Hudgins Edwards Timberlake. As a child she was a fourth generation member of the First Presbyterian Church.



A graduate of Salem College in 1952 with degrees in Elementary Education and History, she was employed as a teacher for 18 years in Tarboro, Kinston, Rolesville, Rocky Hock, and at Perquimans County Central School.



Community and church involvement included her being a volunteer with Meals on Wheels in both Hertford and Rocky Mount for 25 years, teaching stenciling with the Winfall Home Demonstration Club, making over 173 Christmas stockings that are now all over the world, membership in the Gatesville Woman's Club, Hertford UMC, Gatesville UMC, and Englewood UMC where she was vice-president of the Senior Adult Fellowship for nine years, worked with the Tape Ministry for 20 years, and gave "Angel Talks". Since moving back to Edenton to be near her daughters, she enjoyed membership with Edenton UMC.



Mrs. Bryant married the love of her life, Richard Heath Bryant on December 22, 1954. He served with distinction for many years in the 4-H Extension Service, and for their time and efforts throughout the region, they were honored with The Richard and Julia Bryant Room at the Eastern 4-H Environmental Education Conference Center on Bulls Bay in Tyrrell County. Mr. Bryant preceded her in death on August 30, 2015.



Surviving are their children, Elizabeth Lawrence (Buddy), Mary Elliott (Chris), and Tim Bryant (Nadine), six grandchildren, Mary Breedlove, Laura Stakes (William), Ryland Elliott (Sallie), Katherine Wilson (David), Anna Bryant, and Ashton Bryant; and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Grey Stakes and William Oscar Stakes, V.



A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, June 29th, at 11:00 a.m. in Pine View Cemetery, 761 E. Raleigh Blvd., Rocky Mount.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the NC State University Foundation, Inc., NC State University, University Development, Campus Box 7501, Raleigh, NC 27695-7501. In the memo section of the check donors may note the "Bryant Scholarship Fund".



Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

