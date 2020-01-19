Rocky Mount Telegram

Julius Davis

Service Information
Obituary
HOLLISTER - Julius Davis, age 79, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

A Celebration of Julius' Life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Pine Chapel Baptist Church, 37571 NC HWY 561, Hollister, NC 27844 with Rev. Robert Hedgepeth and Elder Hurley Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Davis Family Cemetery in Hollister.

The family will receive friends and relatives on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.

As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
