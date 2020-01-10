Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juphina Deloris Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juphina Deloris Harris



JACKSONVILLE - Juphina Deloris Harris, affectionately known as "Dee", 69, of Jacksonville, FL, formerly of Rocky Mount and Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at Community Hospice Center for Caring at St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital in Jacksonville, FL.



Born January 10, 1950, in Rocky Mount, NC, she is predeceased by her parents, Jonnnie Doward and Olivia Allen of Rocky Mount, NC. Dee worked for over 40 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse, mostly in New York, until her health prevented her from working full-time. It suited her servant heart. She worked in every field except pediatrics, but her most cherished assignments were working with geriatric patients in skilled nursing facilities.



Dee is survived by her son Timothy Allen of Suitland, MD; son James Harris and his wife Kian of St. Augustine, FL; and daughter Ruth Harris and her wife Alisha of Vine Grove, KY. She is also survived by two brothers; Dennis Parker and his fiance Marilyn of North Miami Beach, FL, and Tim Doward and his wife Emma of Rocky Mount, NC. Dee also leaves behind a special, loving nephew, Keith Parker.



Dee is also survived by five grandchildren; Brianna Godfrey of Memphis, TN; Rayshawn Young, Rae-Kyea Meredith, Timothy Young-Allen, and Rae-Quel Young, all of MD. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren; Enoch and Elijah Meredith, and Kaleb and Kiyah Young, all of MD. Dee leaves behind a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, adopted sons and daughters, and a myriad of loving, life-long friends and spiritual sisters - all she loved and touched deeply. Finally, Dee also leaves one special, loving granddog, Jaxson.



She was predeceased by her late husband of almost 20 years, Vaughan Bolds, of Queens, NY; a sister, Andrea Doward and a brother-in-law Aundre, both of Rocky Mount, NC.



Dee was a beautiful person who enjoyed life and lived everyday as if it were her last. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Family, friends, and helping others any way she could were Dee's spirit and delight. She never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone. That was her passion; PEOPLE! Helping others anywhere and everywhere was her definition of "church". Anyone who ever met her even just once knew she was not ashamed to talk to others about God and was never shy voicing how good God was to her. Dee was a devoted member of Abundant Life Christian Center #2 where she periodically taught bible study and Sunday school. Dee adored spending time with her family and friends, traveling, ministering to others, crocheting, volunteering, and enjoyed hosting her "small group" gatherings at her house.



Dee was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As she got older she often said, "When God says it's time, I'm ready! I am so blessed, and I have lived a GOOD life!" Dee's life was a living example of one of her favorite Bible verses, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you."



Being a responsible mother and citizen, Dee pre-planned and requested a simple, non-traditional celebration of her life. It has been an honor to carry out her wishes just as she wanted. The family wishes to thank all of those who always loved on, cared for, and most importantly prayed; not just in our time of need, but always.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

