Karen Wingo Grubbs



ROCKY MOUNT - Karen Wingo Grubbs, age 63, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on September 5, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Bates and Gloria Powell Wingo.



Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, Reeve "Smitty" Grubbs, son, Stephen Batts and wife, Melissa, of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter Sarah Kirkpatrick and husband, Casey, of Jamestown, NC, and daughter, Catherine Batts of Greensboro, NC. Karen is also survived by grandson, Alexander Batts, sister, Bonnie Smith and husband, Curtis of Red Oak, NC and brother, Frank Wingo and wife, Dorothy, of North Myrtle Beach, SC.



Karen was loving and giving. She hosted holiday gatherings for her extended family and enjoyed having everyone being together. Karen would often put her love of friends and family above her own interests. She found joy in the happiness of others. Karen took pride in her flowers and the beauty that they provided.



Karen was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church and a person of strong faith. She was also part of a lady's bible study group, BSF, in Rocky Mount.



A Visitation will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 from 1 PM to 2 PM at Johnson Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held following the visitation at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home. The burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkwood Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, NC or Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, NC.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



