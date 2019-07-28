Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Mann Cutchin Rice. View Sign Service Information Carlisle Funeral Home 701 Hospital Drive Tarboro , NC 27886 (252)-823-0211 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Whitakers United Methodist fellowship hall Send Flowers Obituary

WHITAKERS - Katherine Mann Cutchin Rice died peacefully on July 25, 2019, at her home, Whalebone Lodge, "The Cabin", in Whitakers, North Carolina. She was 71 years old.



Katherine was born in Rocky Mount on January 7, 1948, the second daughter of Katherine Houston Cutchin and Richard Speight Cutchin.



As a free-spirited child, Katherine spent her youth tending to rescued animals, riding horses, and exploring the countryside. In her teen years, she ventured to Venezuela where she spent her summers perfecting her fluency in Spanish and learning about South Amercian culture. She graduated from Salem Academy in 1966. She attended North Carolina Wesleyan College, Rollins College and ultimately, North Carolina State University. Although she graduated with high honors from NC State University, Katherine's talents and intellect were mostly self taught. A delightful entertainer and adept story teller, Katherine played piano, guitar, and even taught herself to play the violin. A seasoned cook, she could prepare fine food from any country with an array of fresh vegetables grown in her own organic garden. Her love of beautiful antiques inspired her decorating style and the advent of her business, Carolina Caner. Katherine was known statewide for her ability to turn a dilapidated piece of antique wicker into a stunning heirloom fit for a museum. Not only was Katherine an expert in many areas, she was also adventurous. She spent years sailing in the Caribbean and traveling abroad tending to her curious nature and enlightening herself,collecting fascinating finds as remembrances. Those who knew and loved Katherine also knew of her great fondness for animals. She nurtured her animals and cared deeply for her furry and feathered friends. Growing up in the 1950's and 60's, Katherine was a non-conformist, proponent of equal rights, and independent woman. She passed along her beliefs and experiences to her friends, son, and grandchildren through her clever story telling. As a loving mother to her only son, Bill, Katherine was determined to teach him to be self reliant and fair.



After retiring from her business which flourished in Beaufort for almost twenty years, Katherine moved back to her home-place on Pine Ridge Farm where she took pleasure in the quiet setting. Surrounded by vibrant colors of flowers and birds to which she so lovingly attended, and serene sounds of Fishing Creek, Katherine was happiest. Preceded in death by her parents, Katherine is survived by her son, William Cutchin Rice and his wife, Samantha Osburn Rice, and their children Alex, Katherine Jane, Daniel and Noah; her sister Frances Cutchin Anderson and her husband Berry Lane Anderson; nephew Richard Cutchin Anderson and his wife Ashley Williamson Anderson and their children Stuart, Cutchin, Cacky, and Frances.



Friends and family are invited to a meal and celebration of life on July 31st at 11:00 am at the Whitakers United Methodist fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Whitakers United Methodist Church, PO Box 276, Whitakers, North Carolina 27891 or to Rainbow Animal Rescue of North Carolina PO Box 972, Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina 27870.



Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home, Inc., of Tarboro.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

