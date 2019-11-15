Kathlyn McDaniel Morris
NASHVILLE - Kathlyn McDaniel Morris, age 94, known as Kitty by most, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in Woodland, NC on October 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Paul McDaniel and Ellen Parker McDaniel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Julius Willard Morris; son, Donald Jay Morris; brother, James Robert McDaniel; and sister, Dorothy McDaniel Hellen.
Kitty was a graduate of East Carolina Teacher's College, now East Carolina University, and for six years prior to her marriage, she taught high school business courses in Erwin, Graham, and Nashville. She met a Nashville businessman, Julius (Jay) Morris, on a blind date and they were married for 55 years until his death in 2007.
Kitty leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, John Paul Morris of Nashville; and daughter, Linda Morris Land and husband, Thomas Joseph Land, of Cary. She is also survived by step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Nashville Baptist Church, 606 S. Clark Street. A Graveside Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM at Forest Hill Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Byrd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern NC, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27612, or to the International Essential Tremor Foundation (www.essentialtremor.org).
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on Nov. 15, 2019