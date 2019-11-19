Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathy Barkley Parrish. View Sign Service Information Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-451-8800 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Visitation 3:30 PM Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home - Rocky Mount 1130 N. Winstead Ave Rocky Mount , NC 27804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Barkley Parrish



ROCKY MOUNT - Kathy Barkley Parrish, age 69, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on June 29, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Linwood Barkley and Nina Bell Williams Barkley. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Sue Parrish Lynch; grandson, Tyler Edward Lynch; and sister, Jacqueline Moore.



Kathy retired with 40 years of dedicated service with RBC Bank. She and her husband loved to travel. They lived in Naples, FL six months out of the year. Kathy enjoyed going shopping with friends, being with family, and making crafts. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Kathy leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 34 years, Edward "Wayne" Parrish, Sr.; son, Edward "Eddie" Wayne Parrish, Jr. of Pittsburg, PA; and daughter, Cindy Parrish Shearer and husband, Darryl, of Wilson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Gaia Belle Parrish, Trevor Dwayne Shearer, and Jacob McKenna Lynch; brother, Linwood Barkley and wife, Jewel, of Rocky Mount; and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation with the family will be follow the service until 3:30 PM in the Atrium of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



The family would like to thank Nash UNC Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care for their care and also a special thank you to Andy Barkley for her care and compassion.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nash UNC Health Care Systems Hospice & Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

