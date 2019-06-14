Katie Crean Lyons
WHITAKERS - Katie Crean Lyons, 90, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family and friends.
Family and friends will meet/greet and fellowship on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to service at 12 noon, both at the Scripture Center of 1001 N. Raleigh Road, Rocky Mount, NC.
Lea and Pope Funeral Home of Enfield, NC will be handling the arrangements.
Interment will be at the Pineview Cemetery of Rocky Mount, NC.
Condolences are welcomed by the family: www.leapopefuneralhome.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on June 14, 2019