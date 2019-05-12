Kenneth Clark Moore
ROCKY MOUNT - Kenneth Clark Moore, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in Green County, OH on December 4, 1965, he was the son of the late Donald Kenneth and Juanita Atkinson Moore. He was also preceded in death by his great nephew, Jaylian Nicolas Bryant; paternal grandparents, Kenneth E. and Phyllis Moore, maternal grandparents, Wilbur and Olive Atkinson; and aunts, Virginia Dennis and Katherine Burney.
Kenneth leaves behind to cherish his memory, sisters, Kimberly Moore and Suzanne Joyner. He is also survived by nieces, Lisa Bryant, Jennie Robbins, great-nieces, Mackenzie Smith, Jaslyn Bryant and great-nephew, Jonathan Bryant.
Kenneth volunteered with the Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Department as a young adult, he also worked at Hanson and loved to fish and deer hunt.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Church on the Rise, 3520 Bishop Road, Rocky Mount, 27804.
Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com. As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram
Published in Rocky Mount Telegram on May 12, 2019